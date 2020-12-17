Now Pre-Book iPhone 12 Series in Pakistan: Here’s How

The latest iPhone series from Apple comprising of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max has arrived in Pakistan with all its colour variants and style. iPhone is a great device and everyone in Pakistan keeps on waiting for the pre-booking to open in Pakistan. Now finally the wait is over and Apple lovers can Pre-Book iPhone 12 Series in Pakistan.

Pre-Book iPhone 12 Series in Pakistan

Before going into pre-booking details, here the prices of different variants of iPhone 12 series.

iPhone 11 series Prices in Pakistan:

Phone 12 Mini:

64 GB Rs. 173,500 128 GB Rs. 182,500 256 GB Rs. 201,500

iPhone 12:

64 GB Rs. 192,000 128 GB Rs. 201,500 256 GB 220,500

iPhone 12 Pro:

128 GB Rs. 229,900 256 GB Rs. 248,900 512 GB Rs. 286,500

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

128 GB Rs. 248,900 256 GB Rs. 267,500 512 GB Rs.305,500

Official video launched by Airlink Communications:

Where can you pre-book iPhone-12 series from?

Customers can pre-book their favourite iPhone12 from 18th, December 2020 from AirLink communications Store, at the following key locations across the country:

Lahore:

Packages Mall

Emporium Mall

Xinhua Mall

Karachi:

Dolmen Mall Clifton

Lucky One Mall

Free Takeaways with Pre-booking:

So people can Pre-Book iPhone 12 Series in Pakistan in this way. These devices will come with official warranty and are approved by PTA. The official lineup will include the popular FaceTime as well. On Pre-booking buyers would be able to enjoy Apple 200 Watt USB C power adapter worth Rs. 5000.

This news has landed as a lot of hype among tech enthusiasts and fashionistas. So if you are anxious to be the first one to get your hands on these devices, rush to the nearest Airlink Communications stores mentioned above.

