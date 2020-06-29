Ufone is caring about your safety, that’s why it is facilitating you with its amazing services at home. Now, you can get Ufone Super Card Plus with UPaisa. So you don’t need to go out. Just stay home and enjoy the long talk time.

UPaisa is the branchless banking service that offers a suite of services available at the comfort of your home, or at retail locations, Ufone Service Centers, Ufone Franchises and U Bank branches across Pakistan. Now Purchase Ufone Super Card Plus with UPaisa

To stay in touch with our loved ones in this difficult time, Ufone is playing an amazing role by offering these types of wonderful services.

Off Net Minutes 180 Internet Free Facebook* + 2000 MBs U-U & PTCL Minutes Unlimited** SMS 4200 To subscribe dial *250#

Source: Ufone

Terms and Conditions:

Offers are valid for prepaid customers only

There is no additional tax or charges for Super Card Plus, Super Card, Mini Super Card, Super Minutes & Super Internet

All calls on PTCL Prefix are Free of Charge.

Validity of Super Card Plus is 30 days

Calls made to voice buckets, short codes, UAN and NTC numbers are not included in this offer

Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA

