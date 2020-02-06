To make the app more interesting, Instagram has now added a new feature that is allowing you to reply to the Stories of your friends using GIF images (or GIFs). In a collaboration of Giphy, Instagram is enabling the feature on its platform.

Now Reply to Your Friends Instagram’s Stories Using GIFs From Giphy

Previously, Instagram users were using GIFs from Giphy as stickers in their Stories but now the company has announced in a tweet about the new feature that users will have to update the app on their Android or iOS devices in order to use it. Users will be able to reply to their friends’ Stories using GIFs from Giphy with the help of this new feature.

In 2018, Instagram also added support for Giphy to its direct messages feature. This new feature will work in the same pattern but this time in stories too. Sometimes GIFs play in a better way to respond to your friends’ Stories than words or the default set of emojis. Giphy comes with a large database of GIF images..

In addition to that, currently, Instagram is also testing direct messaging on the Web, which will be no doubt a useful feature. Recently, the photo-sharing app also removed the annoying IGTV button from its home screen

Last year, Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram has generated $20 billion in advertising revenue, which shows it popularity among the users.

Recommended Reading: Have you Heard About Instagram’s Next New Feature?