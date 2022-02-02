Now Right Click to Play Wordle for free forever

Wordle landed as a life savior in Pandemic days when we were distressed and we needed it so badly. The brand new owner, The New York Times, had come up with this game and people were quite anxious that it might get fail. However a technologist Aaron Rieke explained it very well on Twitter. He revealed that there is no chance of failure of Wordle since it is a webpage and it can be easily saved.

Users can download a complete copy of the game which contains FAQs and cycles to the new puzzle. The games come with the Share button so users can share the little squares with their fellow players.

Wordle is a tiny game that runs entirely in the browser. The daily words are right there in the code, in a giant list. There are thousands of them. Remember these ones? 1/x pic.twitter.com/ivca5o8tUV — Aaron Rieke (@aaronkbr) February 1, 2022

It means we can easily save this game on windows by right-clicking > save as created a complete copy of Wordle on my desktop. By this, the game is used for offline use.

While the confusion might have been solved now, the game can be saved for offline use. While this is a big method and might bring infringement issues, we want to tell The New York Times to make it easier for everyone to play this game and keep Wordle free forever.

