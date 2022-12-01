Now Save Links & Notes on WhatsApp with this Feature

If there is one app that has made our lives easier by making communication just a chat away, it’s none other than WhatsApp. No doubt, it has made people living far away closer to each other with its video calling feature. Its group feature makes it easier for people to transmit one message to all instead of messaging each member individually. Its emoji feature makes us express ourselves better. With time it is making our lives easier by introducing new features and there is not a single day I thought of not using this app due to its usefulness. Just recently, WhatsApp has also allowed users to text themselves and with this, users can Save Links & Notes on WhatsApp easier.

These links and note saving will make it useful for users to save a quick link or jot down reminders for later. This feature is already available in other texting apps such as Singal and Slack and it’s a blessing for those people who spend too much time using the chat app since organizing gets better with it.

Now Save Links & Notes on WhatsApp

Usually, if I wanted to save myself I had to message from one of my WhatsApp accounts to my WhatsApp business account. Texting yourself will work in the same way as we text someone else. All we need to do is to tap on the New Chat icon and your own contact will be available at the top of the list just right being the status of “Message Yourself”. Tap on your contact and start texting from there.

WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature throughout the globe and it might show up on your phone as well within a week.

Also Read: 500 Million WhatsApp User Data Record For Sale – WhatsApp Data Leaked