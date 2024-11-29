Now Save Rs 40 on Zong Weekly Digital Max Package with JazzCash

Zong users have something exciting to look forward to! Now, you must be wondering what it is. For a limited time, you can avail of Rs 40 cashback on the Zong Weekly Digital Max package by recharging through JazzCash. This exclusive cashback offer makes an already value-packed bundle even more affordable, giving you amazing incentives for just Rs 500 after cashback. Isn’t it an amazing offer? So, don’t miss out!

Save Big on Zong Weekly Digital Max with JazzCash Cashback Offer

It is a limited-time offer. It will help you stay connected while putting some money back into your pocket. Here are the offered incentives:

100 GB Internet

10,000 Zong-to-Zong minutes

1,000 off-net minutes

10,000 SMS

You can get all of this for just Rs 540 – and with the JazzCash cashback offer, now the effective price drops to only Rs 500! Isn’t it amazing? So, what are you waiting for? If you are planning to recharge your Zong package, this is the right time. The process is quite simple:

Open the JazzCash app. Navigate to the Mobile Recharge section. Select the Weekly Digital Max package. Pay and enjoy an instant Rs 40 cashback.

Don’t miss this chance to maximize your connectivity while saving money. Whether you’re working, streaming, or staying in touch with loved ones, the Zong Weekly Digital Max package has got you covered. Hurry up—this offer is only for a limited time!

