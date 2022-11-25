Now Schedule Posts on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is trying to make the platform better than before and in an effort to do so, it is rolling out a feature that lets users schedule posts on LinkedIn. So from now on, users would be able to choose when they want their post to go live by scheduling the time as well as the date.

The release of this feature was confirmed by social media tipster Matt Navarra. He revealed that he has received this feature on his LinkedIn profile. He revealed that the company is going to launch this feature for Android and the web. However, we have not received it which means this feature is launched for some of the users as a part of testing. Since it’s a phased roll-out, everyone would be able to receive this feature but with time.

Now you can Schedule Posts on LinkedIn

A Leaker, Nima Owji revealed in August that LinkedIn is working on the ability of scheduling posts.

#LinkedIn is adding the ability of scheduling a post! pic.twitter.com/1a8uhEWMbB — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) August 31, 2022

Some of the people were already scheduling posts on LinkedIn by using third-party apps such as Hootsuite and Buffer but due to privacy concerns it is not a safe method and people are not comfortable giving access to such apps. For now, this issue will be resolved since LinkedIn has got this feature..

So if you are curious to know whether you have received this feature or not, you need to follow these steps:

Open the LinkedIn app on your Android Device.

Update the app to the latest version

Tap on the + post sign at the bottom of the screen

Tap on the compose message box to bring the keyboard up

If there is a clock icon next to the post, you have received the feature

This clock icon will show beside the post button on the web.

Other social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook allow scheduling posts and even Gmail also allows scheduling emails.

