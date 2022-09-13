Now Search WhatsApp Messages by date. Here is how to do it

WhatsApp keeps on launching new features in order to make its platform more appealing. Due to this reason, no one is able to get their hands off the app. Even after WhatsApp, different communication apps were launched, but none of them were so fulfilling to get users to stick to them. This is evident from the futuristic approach of the company and its goal which is to make people’s lives easier than before. This time, in order to make the search easier for users, WhatsApp has launched a new feature that lets users find WhatsApp Messages by date.

There are times when we forget something important that was asked from us but we remember the date which can help us reach the actual communication. For instance, you are using WhatsApp business and your boss has given you some task which was to be delivered next week but you forgot the brief. So now you would be able to find it from the date message was sent.

This feature was initially spotted in 2020 but till now the company was not able to make it a reality. However, no it seems like the company is trying to launch these features in different markets. Initially, this feature will launch for iPhone users but will also make its way to Android.

How to Search WhatsApp Messages by date?

As revealed above, this feature was in process for the last two years but couldn’t make it to market. According to WAVetaInfo, which keeps an eye on the upcoming features, “after releasing the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 from the Testflight, we found that WhatsApp is finally planning to release the feature again in the future”.

While this feature is not fully developed, this is how one can search WhatsApp Messages by Date:

Tap the date icon and go to the certain date to read the conversations on that date

Scroll through the conversation to dismiss the date view.

This feature will be helpful when someone wants to find the first message shared with their certain friends or read a message that was sent by someone else on a particular date.

