Now Secure your Data forever with Jazz Drive

Drives always act as the best source of data saving. Be it the famous Google Drive, or any other, one can lead the tension-free life without the fear of losing data. However, for the first time in Pakistan, an operator has come up with an exciting idea ie; drive fro saving ones personal information. Jazz Drive is the ultimate source of saving your data forever. With the tagline, Your Digital Life, Simplified, Jazz actually mean it.

Jazz Drive App is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Jazz Drive: One Place for Everything

Many will be thinking of why to save everything in one place and what are the features that Jazz is offering with respect to this drive? So here you go!

Free Up Your Mobile Memory:

Now if you are tired up of running out of space and deleting pictures that you really don’t want to, instead of buying a new mobile, download Jazz Drive. The Drive keeps your mobile safe by saving the local items on its cloud.

Digital Life in One Place:

Usually, all the digital stuff of people are scattered, so the drive automatically collects all your data from smartphones, computers, tablets, social platforms and cloud sites and gather them together in one place. In this way, users are able to get all the data at one place which saves a lot of time.

Organizing your Things:

Jazz understands that every user has his own preference so it allows them to organize the data according to tho their own choice once the app as collected it automatically. So, personalize your albums just according to your needs and demands.

Sharing Capability:

SO if you are wager to share your memories with friends and families, Jazz is best at connecting people. In order to make you all closer, the company has introduced sharing capability which will keep your data safe but only your family members will be able to see the shared data.

Private and Secure:

Jazz Understands that the privacy of each individual is important. It has made the drive encrypted and your data is safe.

Get Jazz Drive Today:

To get rid of data that is consuming your space, you need to download Jazz Drive App from Play Store and App Store.

So what are you waiting for?

