Now see Dinosaurs in Real World through Google Search Augmented Reality Feature

Do you love dinosaurs? Are you fascinated to discover about these species which used to roam around the earth? We have certain imaginations for them, but now Google wants to help us by providing us a near to real experience by adding 10 augmented reality dinosaurs to Google search. Google Search Augmented Reality Feature is quite amazing as one can get these dinosaurs sitting in their own room.

Google Search Augmented Reality Feature- Here’s how to Enjoy it

It means that next time you will be reading about any of the dinosaurs on Google, you will also be able to get an idea of how these creatures looked like in real life. It is not the first time we have come across augmented reality animals from Google search as the company had started providing this amazing experience to users last year; however, dinosaurs are added now to the list.

The list of dinosaurs that are included in Google search’s augmented reality list includes Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.

Since dinosaurs are giant species and fitting them in your room is nearly impossible, so Google has revealed that AR animals will scale themselves with the environment automatically. The saddest part of this good news is that not every phone or tablet would be able to see these AR creatures due to hardware limitations. My device also does not support it. Well, Android users need to have an ARCORE-supported device, and iOS users should have device with iOS 11 and above.

If you have any of the devices mentioned above, you can enjoy the show by searching the dinosaur in Google search and getting an AR dinosaur at your home by clicking the picture.

