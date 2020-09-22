Right on schedule, iPhone, the most famous high-end smartphone brand, has launched its most waited feature of Gmail update for iOS 14. With the ease of use and compatibility, you can download the iOS 14 update on your iPhone and set it as the default email application for iOS 14 devices. iOS 14 will help you access all new features and applications you could not use on the smartphone. Now Set Gmail as Default iOS 14 Email App on iPhone with New Update.

Without using Apple’s individual Safari and Mail apps, users can browse apps with new iOS 14 update. Gmail is taking full benefit of this newly updated iOS14. When Apple releases its iPhone, it also releases new updates about its operating system.

Now Set Gmail as Default iOS 14 Email App on iPhone with New Update

This newly updated feature is easily compatible with even five years old model iPhone model. Users don’t need to have the latest technology to runs their hands on a new part of the Gmail update for iOS 14.

Down below is the compatibility list of iOS 14 for the devices:

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and iPhone SE( first generation)

iPhone7, iPhone 7 plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8plus, and iPhone X

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE( second generation)

According to the reports, for iPhones and iPads, the most recent version 6.0.200.825 of the Gmail app now offers an attribute set as a default app. With this latest updated Ios14, all Mailto links will be directly open in Google’s email client.

Widgets can be appropriately seen on your screens with this iOS14, making the device screen more attractive and easy to use. iOS 14 changes the tiled grid looks of apps on the devices. While carrying your tasks on one side, you can watch your preferred videos at the screen corner with a picture-in-picture widget. A digital key widget is available to unlock your cars by just clicking your phone.

Also Read: Gmail For Android Adds a Nifty Shortcut