During this lockdown time, Ufone has brought a facility to its valuable customer. You can now share your balance Completely Free of Charge with Ufone Ushare. The plus point of this facility is that you can share an amount maximum of Rs. 2400. Without going outside, share your balance with your loved ones. So that they can stay safe at home.

Now Share the Balance Completely Free of Charge with Ufone Ushare

How to share Balance?

Here are two steps to follow while sharing your balance.

Dial *828*Recipient Number*Amount# e.g. *828*0333xxxxxxx*10#

Customer will be prompted with: Reply with: 1 to transfer Rs. 10 to 0333xxxxxx

Amount:

Ufone prepays users can share the amount of Rs. 2400 (600/transaction)

Terms and Conditions: