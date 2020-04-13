Now Share the Balance Completely Free of Charge with Ufone Ushare
During this lockdown time, Ufone has brought a facility to its valuable customer. You can now share your balance Completely Free of Charge with Ufone Ushare. The plus point of this facility is that you can share an amount maximum of Rs. 2400. Without going outside, share your balance with your loved ones. So that they can stay safe at home.
How to share Balance?
Here are two steps to follow while sharing your balance.
- Dial *828*Recipient Number*Amount# e.g. *828*0333xxxxxxx*10#
- Customer will be prompted with: Reply with: 1 to transfer Rs. 10 to 0333xxxxxx
Amount:
- Ufone prepays users can share the amount of Rs. 2400 (600/transaction)
Terms and Conditions:
- From February 27, 2014 onwards, only Ufone customers who have consumed a balance of more than Rs.150 from their numbers will be able to avail this service
- Customers will only be able to make a maximum of 4 amount transactions in one day
- Transfer from Rs. 10 to Rs. 600 will be FREE OF COST
- The maximum amount of balance that can be shared among Ufone subscribers is now limited to Rs 600/- for a single transaction. If transfer amounts is greater than Rs 600/- , another transaction needs to be initiated
- Balance transferred through UShare will not have any effect on B-Party subscriber validity period
- The amount shared will have to be used before the end of this validity period or it will expire
