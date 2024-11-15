Ufone brings an exciting offer for its users with the UPower 280, designed to keep you connected and empowered all week long. With this package, you get 8GB of data, perfect for browsing, streaming, and staying active on social media. It also includes 1,500 Ufone-to-Ufone minutes for uninterrupted conversations with your loved ones. Moreover, there are also 100 other-network minutes, ensuring you can reach out to anyone, regardless of their network. All of this comes at an incredibly affordable price, making it a fantastic deal for anyone looking to maximize their connectivity without breaking the bank.

Subscribing to the UPower 280 offer is quick and simple. Just dial *1234*4# to activate the package and enjoy the unmatched value it brings. Whether you’re looking to stay in touch, stream your favourite content, or simply keep up with your daily online needs, this offer has got you covered. Don’t miss out on the chance to fuel your social life with more power and flexibility.

Now Stay Connected For A Week With Ufone UPower 280

Offered Incentives:

8GB of data

1,500 Ufone-to-Ufone minutes

100 other-network minutes

Validity:

The offer is valid for a week.

How to Subscribe to this Offer:

Just dial *1234*4# to activate the package

Terms and Conditions:

Offers are valid for prepaid customers only

There are no additional taxes or charges for UPower

Validity of UPower Rs.280.

After the consumption of the offer volume, the internet will remain active and will be charged at default tariff i.e. Rs. 2.75 + Tax per MB (https://ufone.com/support/tax/) at a charging pulse of 512 Kbs. On usage of 25 MBs, you will get 150 MBs free till midnight and so on.

After the consumption of resources, charges will be applied as per the tariff plan.

All calls on PTCL Prefix are Free of Charge.

Calls made to voice buckets, short codes, UAN and NTC numbers are not available in this offer

The first 7 balance enquiry instances on all UPower bundles will be free following which balance enquiry will also be charged as standard

UPower scratch cards can be used to load standard balance also by dialling relevant Call To Action

Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA

