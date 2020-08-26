Now Subscribe to Jazz 150GB Data Offer For a Discounted Price of Rs.2000
Jazz has announced a discounted offer for its MBB customers. Now Subscribe to Jazz 150GB Data Offer For a Discounted Price of Rs.2000. The original price of the package is Rs. 2500. However, if you subscribe to this offer through Jazz World App or Jazz Cash, you can get it in just Rs. 2000. The offer is valid on all Jazz MBB devices.
Now Subscribe to Jazz 150GB Data Offer For a Discounted Price of Rs.2000
Offered Incentives:
- 150 GB Data (75 GB useable 1am – 1pm)
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*74#
Check Also: Jazz Call Packages
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one month.
Price:
- The offer is now available in just Rs. 2000 through Jazz Cash/ Jazz World App. The original price of the package is Rs. 2500
Terms and Conditions:
- Basic Bundle will only be available for subscription through Jazz Cash & Jazz World w.e.f 8th June 2020
- Enjoy LNO data incentive of 50 GB in Mega Bundle and 75 GB in Heavy Bundle for 1am to 1pm for all new subscriptions from 21-Mar-2020.
- All bundles are once off & will not auto subscribe
- These bundles are also available on MBB SIM & Data SIM only
- Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
- To Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest Jazz Retailer or use other options available to recharge any Jazz prepaid number
- To Recharge, bundle subscription and check usage, dial *6363# from MBB Other Contact Number
- Monthly bundles have dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-1pm) & remaining MB are useable 24hr
- To Recharge, bundle subscription and check usage, go to http://jazz.wifi/ via device WiFi and dial *6363#