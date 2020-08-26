Jazz has announced a discounted offer for its MBB customers. Now Subscribe to Jazz 150GB Data Offer For a Discounted Price of Rs.2000. The original price of the package is Rs. 2500. However, if you subscribe to this offer through Jazz World App or Jazz Cash, you can get it in just Rs. 2000. The offer is valid on all Jazz MBB devices.

Now Subscribe to Jazz 150GB Data Offer For a Discounted Price of Rs.2000

Offered Incentives:

150 GB Data (75 GB useable 1am – 1pm)

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*74#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 2000 through Jazz Cash/ Jazz World App. The original price of the package is Rs. 2500

Terms and Conditions: