Tired of Google Assistant Pronouncing your name wrong? This issue will end soon as now you will be able to teach the assistant how to say your name. In the next few days, Google assistant will learn your name correctly and will also recognize whom you are referring to upon calling the name loud. If you have a difficult name and it is hard for Google to pronounce it correctly, it will listen to how you pronounce the name and will keep it in his memory.

By keeping in memory doesn’t mean it will save your voice recording, it will actually memorize it. Initially, this feature will be rolled out in English and will be made available in more languages in the future.

This issue is especially faced by Google when we Pakistanis ask them to say our name. Though we make fun of it, but due to language difference Google is not able to say it in the right way.

Now Teach Google Assistant to Pronounce your Name Right

While telling about this feature, Google explained that it’s important to say the name right. It added:

“Names matter, and it’s frustrating when you’re trying to send a text or make a call and Google Assistant mispronounces or simply doesn’t recognize a contact. We want Assistant to accurately recognize and pronounce people’s names as often as possible, especially those that are less common.”

The search engine giant, Google, revealed that it has rebuilt Google Assistant’s Natural Language Understanding to make it understand your commands in order to effectively accomplish it. Google’s BERT technology can process words in relation to other words in sentences instead of spending time going through these words one by one.

Though the company has ensured 100% accuracy due to this feature, if it’s true, you will be able to set alarms and timers with a maximum efficiency rate.

