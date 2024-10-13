Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

TECNO, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has just released the latest addition to its popular CAMON 30 series – the highly anticipated Camon 30S. This new release offers cutting-edge features, lightning-fast connectivity, and modern AI-powered technology, all packed into a sleek, modern design.

Sporting a Cosmic Concentric Circles design, the phone is not only stylish but also highly functional. Its 6.78″ 120Hz AMOLED curved screen ensures a smooth and vibrant display, perfect for immersive viewing experiences.

The most noticeable feature is Sony’s latest camera technology in the CAMON 30S, which delivers exceptional image quality in any setting. The Ultra-clear Mode, with its impressive 100MP resolution, ensures detailed and vibrant photos, even in challenging environments. Equipped with the Sony IMX896 Super Light-Sensitive Sensor, the camera excels in low-light conditions, enhancing clarity and brightness in every shot. Additionally, the 50MP Optical Image Stabilization guarantees sharp, blur-free images, even when capturing motion. Together, Sony’s advanced lens and sensor technology offer unmatched performance, particularly in low-light and night photograph.

For portrait photography, the Universal Tone feature intelligently identifies your skin color and location, automatically optimizing the skin tone to make your portraits more beautiful and natural.

The CAMON 30S features a wide range of AI abilities that enhance user experience across various domains. In terms of efficiency, it features ASK AI for text generation, grammar checking, and optimization, alongside an AI Translation feature that makes seamless communication possible across languages.

The camera’s AI functionality has AIGC technology with a range of templates including tools like AI Eraser for removing unwanted objects from photos and AI Wallpaper to personalize the home screen with dynamic, AI-generated images. The Social Turbo feature enriches user interactions, while the Background Changer allows for easy modification of photo and video backgrounds.

It also provides a large 5000mAh battery and 33W super charge, offering extended usage and quick charging capabilities. Storage and memory are also generous, with 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (including 8GB extended RAM), ensuring ample space for apps, media, and seamless performance.

Under the hood, it’s embedded with the MediaTek G100 processor, delivering powerful performance for multitasking and gaming. Durability is also a key feature, with IP53 water and splash resistance, along with Corning-certified protection for extra resilience.

This new variant is available in three vibrant shades: Midnight Black, Aqua Blue, and Sunset Gold.

With the rise of high-end technology and the growing demand for performance-driven devices, TECNO has designed the CAMON 30S, priced at only 59,999 PKR, to cater to modern consumers seeking a balance of innovation, style, affordability and functionality.

