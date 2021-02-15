Now Transform Connectivity with Ufone eSIM

Here is How to Activate the eSIM:

1. Visit any Ufone Service Center in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi to get your eSIM

2. After BVS registration, an eSIM jacket will be provided to you having a digital QR code

3. Scan the QR code on the phone you would like to activate the eSIM on

4. To learn how to activate your eSIM on your Apple or Android phone, please take a look at the detailed steps below.

Note: The QR code is for one-time use only. If you delete your eSIM profile or your device is lost or stolen, you must visit Ufone’s Business store to get a new QR code.