Now Twitter Allows Users to Add Stickers to Fleets

Twitter has now announced some changes that are coming to Fleets. Users will now also be able to add GIFs and stickers to Fleets, which makes the feature even more like Instagram Stories. Fleets are basically stories shown within the Twitter app for iPhone and Android.

“Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the Smile icon, on Android and iOS” The Verge.

Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the 🙂 icon, on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/Ihh9ZZh70a — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 31, 2021

Now users can add stickers by tapping the smiley face icon on the bottom row of your screen while making fleets. They will be able to see a collection of Twitter-made animated stickers and emoji. Moreover, if they search for something in the search bar, Twitter will pull up GIFs sourced from Tenor and Facebook-owned Giphy.

According to Twitter, stickers for fleets will be available for both Android and iOS users. As the company is planning to roll out in phases so there is possibility that it may not be out for everyone yet. So, if you are not seeing the option to add stickers in you account, then be patient as the website might still be in the middle of rolling it out to all its users.

