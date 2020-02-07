Now Unfollow Irrelevant People with Instagram New Update

Instagram keep on launching new features and this time it has come up with an amazing feature that will make it easier for people to see who should they unfollow. Previously it had also facilitated people to see that who that with whom they interact the least. However Instagram new Update has brought a new feature, which is even better than before. This new feature will help people to clean their accounts by unfollowing irrelevant people.

Instagram New Update- Here’s what you need to know about it

For this, Instagram has added “Following Categories”. In this category the company has split the list of people they follow to several categories such as “most seen in feed” and “least interacted with.”

While telling about this feature, Instagram spokesperson said that these new changes will make it easier for people to manage their accounts.

Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about — but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change. Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests.

This feature is available to everyone however users will have to update to the latest version of Instagram. When you are done with updating the app, users will be able to enjoy new features by clicking on “Following” tab. It will give you a list of people to follow from where you would easily be able to keep the important ones whereas remove the irrelevant.

