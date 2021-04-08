Microsoft Store is now getting the MS Paint and Snipping Tool. Earlier, these apps were not available on Microsoft store but now users can enjoy both tools on Microsoft Store.

The changes will be come with the Windows 10 Insider preview which will include personalization options for news and interests on the taskbar, improvements to display settings, new camera settings, along with many smaller improvements and fixes to the UI.

Now Update MS Paint & Snipping Tool via Microsoft Store

Currently, it is available only for developer. Soon the fixes will also come to the regular version of Windows.

“Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21354 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.” Microsoft said in a blog post. It further added, “Starting with today’s build, Windows Insiders will notice that the name of the branch we are releasing builds as shown on the desktop watermark at the lower right of the desktop from has changed to CO_RELEASE.”

Since 2017, Microsoft was trying to shift MS Paint users to Paint 3D by introducing it with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

These new personalization experiences are now available in several markets, that include the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, and Australia. But soon the company will roll out to other markets.

