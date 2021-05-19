Now Users can Delete Last 15 minutes of Google’s Search History with two clicks

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: May 19, 2021
Deleting Google’s search history is nothing new and most of us have to go through a long procedure in order to delete the searches made. While people might be using this feature for different reasons, I always clear my cache to keep my device working properly. Other than this, when even I do online banking, I always clear the search history out of a habit. Though it seems negligible, it is the most widely used functionality.

In Google’s I/O live event, the company revealed about Android 12 and new features that will come to its platform. It also announced the ability to instantly delete 15 minutes of your search history. This new feature is little but is quite useful as it will leave no trace of anything within seconds.

To delete the search history, all you need to do is two-click which will save you from multiple bad moments and privacy constraints. The overall procedure is quite simple. All you need to do is to click on your profile image on the top right corner of the Google Home Page. A pop-down menu will appear, you need to scroll down and that’s it. Click on the “delete last 15 mins” option.  The last 15 minutes of your browsing data is gone forever.

Google is making multiple more additions to its platforms. Apart from deleting search history in just two clicks, Google has announced a hidden locker folder for Google Photos, Password security enhancements, and improved shopping functions.
