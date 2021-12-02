Now view monuments in 3D with Google Search

Google search is a blessing in disguise. It has not only made us connected to all the knowledge throughout the world in a click but has also made the search more realistic. A few months back it launched 3D animals upon searching. It was so much fun since we could actually see the animals in our own homes through augmented reality. Now it has come across 3D monuments which means that upon searching about monuments we will be able to enjoy their view in 3D which will make viewing more realistic.

The app also offers a 3D search for birds, chemistry and biology terms, and cultural objects for some time. It also offers certain 3D and AR views of cultural heritage sites such as Chichen Itza, Brandenburg Gate, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Gateway of India, Chauvet Cave, and Ahu Nau Nau. A total of 98 monuments are added at present.

Currently, 3D monuments are rolled out for Android and iOS users and are not available for desktop users yet.

The monuments that will be available to view in 3D in Google Search include the Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Parthenon, Tokyo Skytree, Louvre Museum, Arc de Triomphe, Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, Brooklyn Bridge, Castle of Good Hope, Columbus Monument, Empire State Building, Golden Gate Bridge, Leaning Tower of Pisa, London Eye, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, National Palace, One World Trade Center, Palace of Versailles, Rhodes Memorial, Stonehenge, Tokyo National Museum, Trafalgar Square, Westminster Abbey, Yoyogi National Stadium, and Zojoji.

Currently, there are no Pakistani monuments but am sure google will add them with time.

People who want to access Google 3D View Features need to follow the steps below:

Go to the Google Search app on Android or iOS.

Type the name of the monument that you want to search for 3D viewing

If the searched monument is available in 3D, you will see a 3D button just next to the revolving image.

Now enjoy the monuments from all angles.

