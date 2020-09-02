There is good news for movies and TV shows lovers. Netflix has made it easy for users to watch some of its most popular shows without having an account. Previously, we had to have Netflix paid account in order to watch the content available on this video streaming platform. It means if you are one of those people who wanted to test this popular service but were confused due to its paid subscriptions, cannot test it for free and decide what actually needs to be done later on. But now Original Shows on Netflix can be seen without a subscription.

For now, for testing it, you don’t have to sign up for a free trial as well. However, you cannot watch all popular shows on Netflix for free, instead only those which are chosen by the company for you. The famous shows which are available to be watched by everyone include Stranger Things and movies like Bird Box.

Now Watch These Original Shows on Netflix for Free

However there is a catch, only the first few episodes of these TV shows are available. So if you want to complete the season, you will have to make a paid account as well. So if you are interested to watch a few episodes of some shows you need to click on this page on Netflix.

Here is the list of TV shows you can stream:

Stranger Things

Elite

Boss Baby

When They See Us

Love is Blind

Our Planet

Grace and Frankie

Here is the list of movies you can stream:

Murder Mystery

Bird Box

The Two Popes

