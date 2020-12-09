Now Watch YouTube Livestreams in HDR

YouTube is kept on introducing the new features for its users. People are doing their businesses on it. Also, it has become one of the most used apps for watching videos. Back in 2016, YouTube has rolled out HDR support only for pre-recorded content. Later on, the company has brought the live streaming of videos. However, that was not for HDR supported. Now finally, you can Watch YouTube Livestreams in HDR.

HDR offers a wider range for your content and lets screens that support it display darker shadows and brighter highlights. If you are a creator and want to stream live in HDR, you need to follow these steps.

Use a compatible encoder.

Use a camera that supports HDR video with either the PQ or HLG colour standards. Check your camera’s manual to see if these standards are supported.

On the other hands, viewers will need compatible devices to watch live streams in HDR. Here are the supported HDR devices.

The YouTube app on HDR TVs.

Casting to Chromecast Ultra devices connected to HDR TVs.

Android-based mobile devices with an HDR display.

Windows and Mac PCs with HDR graphics support and an HDR display. Viewers will see your stream in HDR if they have HDR enabled in their computer’s settings.

Unfortunately, if your device is not HDR supported, you will not be able to watch it in HDR, instead, you will get it in SDR.

