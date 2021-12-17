Recently, the messaging app Signal has announced that it will now support up to 40 participants in group calls, which is a great milestone to achieve. The messaging platform gained a lot of fame this year, but still, it lags behind its top rivals, Telegram and WhatsApp, in terms of penetration and popularity. The basic reason behind this is that Signal lacks some of the features that the others have. However, this new move from Signal may prove to be quite fruitful for this platform.

Now You can Add 40 participants in Group calls on Signal

In addition to the new group call feature, a new monetization feature was also added to the application recently. It enables the users to make monetary contributions for support and sustainable development.

According to a recent blog post, primarily Signal used an open-source solution for end-to-end encrypted group video calls. However, the open-source solution isn’t able to support more than 8 participants, so it created its own open-source group calling service that can support a maximum of 40 participants. The platform has been using this new open-source solution for video calls for the past 9 months, and now the group video call limit has now been increased to 40 individuals.

On the other hand, WhatsApp now supports group video calls for a maximum of eight participants, whereas it only supported four participants until 2020. Therefore, we anticipate that WhatsApp will follow suit with Signal as it has increased the limit to a maximum of 40 users. If we talk about Telegram, it allows up to 1000 people to join a group call, but only 30 of them are permitted to broadcast their camera and screen to the rest of the group.

