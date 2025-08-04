Now You Can Apply for NADRA Jobs Online- Here’s How

Good news for job seekers in Pakistan: you can now apply for NADRA jobs straight from your mobile phone. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it easier than ever to apply online. Now you don’t have to do any paperwork, wait in long lines or visit an office.

This new feature is part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to move government services online. The goal is to save time, reduce hassle, and make things more transparent for the public.

How It Works

You can apply for any NADRA job through the Pak ID mobile app, available on both Android and iOS. Once downloaded, you can:

Log in using Single Sign-On (SSO)

View the latest job openings

Upload your documents

Track your application in real time

The process is quick and simple. You can even watch a video guide made by NADRA that shows you how to apply step by step.

More Than Just a Job Portal

The Pak ID app was first made to help with ID cards, family registration, and other documents. Now, NADRA has added new tools, including:

Biometric login

Document upload from your phone

Instant updates on your application

These features mean you don’t have to go anywhere or stand in lines. Everything happens on your phone.

What’s Next?

This update is part of Pakistan’s bigger plan to bring government services into the digital age. By using apps and online tools, the government wants to make things faster, safer, and more open.

NADRA says this is just one part of a bigger plan. More services may be added to the app in the future. Recently, NADRA also allowed people to download vehicle registration and arms licence cards through the same app, all for free.

NADRA encourages all citizens to explore job options and apply from the comfort of their homes.

