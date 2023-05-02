Now You Can Auto-Share WhatsApp Status Updates To Facebook

According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is now letting its users auto-share status updates to Facebook. It means now you can easily tell your friends what you’re up to as the social messaging platform is giving the opportunity to share your WhatsApp status updates on Facebook as well. The feature was under testing last week. The point worth mentioning here is that it is something you can already do between the two apps. However, the fact is that before this feature if you want to share your status update from WhatsApp to Facebook, you had to manually ask the app to share the message each time.
WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Auto-Shared on Facebook
According to WABeta info, WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to share status updates directly on Facebook with no extra work required. The feature was spotted in the newest beta release presently rolling out through the Google Play Beta Program. If you want to get your hands on this feature, you need version 2.23.9.23. Then you will have to head to the “Share my status across my accounts” option under Status privacy. Once activated, the feature will allow you to automatically share your status via your Facebook Story at the same time as posting on WhatsApp without leaving the app.
We all know that the audience you share your Facebook Story with is handled by your Facebook privacy settings. Sharing is set to off by default, so if you want to keep your social networks distinct, you won’t be bound to share the same status on both platforms. Moreover, the fact is that if you want to keep your WhatsApp more private than Facebook, you can see your Facebook Stories before signing up to have those status messages share by default.
The new WhatsApp feature was spotted in the beta in September 2022, proposing that we might have to wait a few months for the new feature for status messages to be shared on Facebook to roll out to everyone, however, we’ll be still looking out for when it does.