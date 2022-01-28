Now You Can Avail 5 Months of Apple Music for Free from Shazam

Shazam has made it easy to recognize songs wherever you are. If you’re traveling and cool music is playing in the background, you may use the Shazam app to quickly learn the title and performers. It allows you to discover songs without waiting for Internet connectivity or search for them. Now that Apple owns the music discovery application, you have more motivation to improve your music-streaming experiences. If you want to try out Apple Music before you buy it, Shazam gives a five-month trial version on the streaming app. All you must do is sign up/register for Apple Music via the Shazam application or website to get a free membership to the music player.

Apple Music

One of the most popular music streaming services is Apple Music. It has millions of songs, mixes, and podcasts in its library, allowing you to listen to more songs at any moment. With Dolby Atmos and Lossless Sound, users can get Spatial Audio and a Lossless Sound performance. When you sign up for Apple Music through the app, you get three months free, but if you sign up through Shazam, you get two additional months free. Only the latest customers are eligible for the promotional deal. You can also get a free two-month subscription service if you are a current customer.

How to Get Free Months

There are two main ways to receive the Shazam promotion code and enjoy the exclusive music free trial deal. You can browse the Shazam website or use the Shazam iOS application to acquire the promo deal URL.

Go to https://www.shazam.com/applemusic in your browser.

Scan your QR code on the display with a QR scanner or your device’s camera.

Follow the on-screen steps to get your free Apple Music subscription.

If you wish to utilize the Shazam iOS application on your iPhone or iPad, you must first download it from the App Store.

To access the offer page, open the app and tap the Apple Music banner.

There are specific countries that avail of this opportunity. So, always check the eligibility and enjoy free music. Finally, if you do not utilize the promotion codes you will obtain, they will disappear on February 15, 2022.

