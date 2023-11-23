Now You can Book Train Tickets online via RABTA App

Digitization is the need of the hour, and the government should take all the possible steps to digitize its various services. In this regard, Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the ”RABTA” mobile app. It is designed to provide convenience to passengers. Titled “Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA)”, the app aims to uplift the experience of passengers by enabling them to plan their train journeys in advance.

The Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson said that through the new app, passengers will be able to plan their future journeys from the comfort of their homes.

On the other hand, PR Secretary Mazhar Ali Shah announced the launch of the application on social media and termed it an “innovative platform to revolutionize the way you plan and experience your journey.”

In the initial stage, three trains, which include the Greenline train (Islamabad-Karachi-Islamabad) and two railcars (Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore), are linked to the RABTA application. The app will enable users to book tickets, hotels, taxis, and meals to plan and experience a smooth travel experience while traveling via Pakistan Railways.

Download the RABTA app

Also read:

Pakistan Railways to Shift its Network to Solar Power

Federal Minister Launches E-procurement System in Pakistan Railways

Minister Highlights Pakistan’s Potential of Becoming a Digital Corridor of Connectivity