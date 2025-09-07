WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that makes video calls more fun and creative. The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, now allows users to create backgrounds using AI during camera and video calls. This new tool is powered by Meta AI and gives people a fresh way to customise their call experience.

Until now, WhatsApp has offered only a few preset backgrounds to choose from. With this new update, you can type in your own idea, and the AI will create a background for you. For example, if you want to be on “a beach at sunset” or inside “a futuristic city,” the AI will instantly generate an image that looks like that.

Now You Can Create Custom AI Backgrounds in WhatsApp Video Calls

This feature works on both Android and iOS. It gives users more control and creativity, allowing them to set the mood of their calls in seconds.

How It Works

Using the feature is very simple. Open the camera, tap the call effects button, go to Backgrounds, and select Create with AI. Then, type a short description of the background you want. Within moments, the AI will replace your real surroundings with the generated image.

The feature works whether you are just using the camera or during a live call. If you don’t like the first result, you can try again until you get the perfect background. You can also report images if needed or switch back to a standard background at any time.

Why It’s Useful

This new tool is not just about fun. It can also be very practical. Many people hesitate to turn on their cameras during calls because their rooms are messy or they want more privacy. AI backgrounds help solve this problem by hiding the real surroundings.

At the same time, it gives you room to be creative. You can match your background to the topic of your conversation, set a relaxing vibe, or just make the call more entertaining.

One of the biggest concerns for users is privacy. WhatsApp has made it clear that calls and messages will continue to remain end-to-end encrypted. The AI feature only changes the appearance of what’s on the screen. It does not affect security in any way.

This means that while your background might look different, your personal data and conversations are still safe.

Currently, the AI background feature is available only to a limited number of users in certain countries and languages. WhatsApp plans to expand it gradually to more users around the world. Like other new features, it may take some time before everyone gets access.