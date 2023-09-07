Now You Can Directly Play Games On YouTube With ‘Playables’ Service

The Google-owned video-sharing platform, YouTube is reportedly testing an online game offering. It will give users the ability to play games via the YouTube website on a desktop or the YouTube app. Right now, the platform is letting a selected number of users play online YouTube games as part of this new experiment. The games will be present in a new “Playables” section on YouTube’s home feed. Moreover, it will be accessible on both desktop and mobile versions.

“Playables” Service To Bring Interesting YouTube Games

Playables are actually games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. Presently, a similar gaming experience is provided by the streaming giant Netflix. YouTube’s Playables service will include feature titles such as Stack Bounce, an arcade-style game, etc. Let me tell you that Stack Bounce has been available on Google’s minigames service, GameSnacks since 2021. So, I think that most of the users will want to play the game on YouTube too. Users can even view and control their history and saved game progress by heading to YouTube’s history tab in “My Activity.”

Google announced less than a year back that it would kill its cloud gaming service Stadia after it failed to gain enough traction. Stadia failed badly to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. According to statistics shared by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Stadia had an approximately 0-5% share of the cloud gaming market in 2022 as compared to Nvidia GeForce with 20-30%.

