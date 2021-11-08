The social media giant Twitter has also started monetization opportunities for social media influencers just like its competitors Google, Facebook, and Instagram. This implies that you can now make money from the world’s largest microblogging platform if you have a large number of followers on Twitter. There are currently only a handful of monetization programs on Twitter that have been started in recent months. One such program to make money from Twitter is called “Super Follows” which has been started on September 1 this year. Though, its scope is now limited to the United States, over time, those living in other countries will also be able to benefit from it.

Now You Can Earn Money From ‘Super Follows’ on Twitter

If a Twitter user is over 18 years of age, has a Twitter account three months or older and at least 10,000 followers and tweets 25 or more throughout the month, can make money from the platform. Such users will receive a fee for viewing some of your tweets, implying that only one of your followers will be able to see those tweets who pay you a monthly fee. The fee can be around $2, $2.99, $4.99, or $9. 9.99 per month.

According to the Twitter blog, if your income from this program is less than $50,000, then Twitter will keep a 3% share of it but if it is more than $50,000, then the share of Twitter will be 20%. However, this program is currently only available to iOS (iPhone) users who are US citizens. Therefore, they will have to contribute to Apple’s “App Store” in the revenue from the “Super Follow” program, which can be up to 33%.

In other words, those who earn money from this program will get only 65% ​​of their earnings. If the “Super Follow” program succeeds in its initial and trial phase, it will be rolled out to countries other than the US.

