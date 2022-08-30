Now You Can Easily Insert Emojis To Google Docs

Emoji reactions have become quite common and a convenient way to show responses. Google Docs jumped on the bandwagon back in April this year when they introduced emoji reactions. At that time, you could add emoji responses in your comments, just like you could in texts or on social networking sites. However, now the company has announced a new shortcut that enables to easily insert an emoji while writing.

Google Docs introduced the New Emoji Reaction feature

Google has introduced a new Emoji feature that will now allow users to insert emojis while writing in Docs. The best part is that they will not need to pull up emoji icons from other places anymore into their documents now. Copy and paste from other places in any document requires time. So, Google recently added emoji reactions to Docs, and now the users can add them to actual documents without any hassle of copy and pasting. The feature also supports the most latest emojis. The company stated that:

“Building upon the recently announced emoji reaction feature, you can now express yourself in a new way by searching for and inserting emojis directly in line with your text in Google Docs.” According to the latest reports, the emoji tool is now available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, together with users with personal Google accounts. The point worth mentioning here is that there is no admin control for this feature. In order to search for and add emojis directly in line with text in Docs, Google has simple steps that you can follow: The simple way is just to type “@ (emoji name)”

Type “@emoji” to pull up a searchable emoji picker, like the one on your smartphone. The company further revealed that the new feature has been rolled out for some users today and will make its way to everyone by the end of September. Also Read: Google Docs Introduces Emoji Reactions – PhoneWorld