Now You Can Find Your Misplaced iPhone with Targus Backpack

Good News! The Apple feature ‘Find my’ is included in this brand-new backpack. Losing your worthy possession can be a cause of giving a heart attack to you. As you spend so much money on valuable things you don’t want to lose them. And in case, they get lost, you do everything to find them. But, finding the lost item is not an easy thing to do. Well, not anymore! Now, you don’t have to be worried because Targus Backpack came to the rescue.

Targus Backpack

The new version of the Targus backpack is released to the world with improved and mind-blowing features at CES 2022. Apple’s ‘Find My’ system is integrated into a unique eco-friendly backpack from the accessories company. Customers will be able to measure and track the location of any lost objects (including an iPhone) if they are forgotten on a train or in a taxi, for instance. The information might also be sent to the police if the luggage is stolen.

Image Credits: Targus

Find Your iPhone

Targus claims that its latest Cypress Hero Backpack, which is made from 26 reprocessed plastic water bottles, is among the company’s most environmentally friendly items so far. It implies it is sturdy and tough, having IPX3 waterproofing, but it’s also lighter and can accommodate laptops with displays up to 16 inches in diameter. Customers may trace their misplaced luggage via Apple’s Find My connection if calamity strikes, but they must first do settings in the Targus app. You’ll be capable of accessing your iPhone by pushing a button on the bag if you misplace your iPhone. Customers can also establish geofencing alerts, which will notify you if the backpack leaves a specific area, and the sensor also comes with GPS.

Are you ready to buy this amazing backpack? It will be available to you this summer. The price will be $149.99.

