TECNO once again stepped up the game with another overwhelming sale to celebrate the festivities that come along with the month of Ramadan. This top-notch smartphone brand has once again proved that it cares for its fans by the “Double your happiness” 100 million discount Campaign!. Not every brand is so generous enough to offer discounts or special offers for their customers, but nonetheless,

Now you can get a cashback on purchase of your favored TECNO smartphone!

TECNO with a habit to amaze its consumers has now announced to give cashback on every TECNO phone, purchased from 16th -23rd May 2020. Anyone interested can purchase the latest smartphone by the brand, Camon 15, Camon12 Air, Spark 4, and Spark 4 lite, which will not only get you a cashback of Rs.1000. By this, you can also participate in online lucky draw activity. The live streaming of the Lucky Draw can be witnessed on 19th May 2020 at sharp at 7 p.m. In this holy month, TECNO is generously trying to multiply the celebrations through its abundant cashback offers, amazing discounts, exciting gift hampers, and online lucky draws. This smartphone brand doesn’t stop here, it also brings for its fans a chance to win motorcycles, LED TV, latest Camon 15 Pro and Pouvoir 4, washing machines, microwaves, and many more.

So, if you have bought any TECNO mobile handset from 16th May to onwards, then get ready to cherish the lucky draw and don’t miss a chance to grab this amazing opportunity.

TECNO has always built a strong bond with its customers and sets an example on brand loyalty, that the fans choose repeatedly to purchase smartphones by the same company instead of from the competitor. TECNO knows the art to win the heart of the consumers. Hence the reason in not only the top quality and budget-friendly products they offer but always bringing with something new every time.