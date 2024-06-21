Now You Can Go Live With Up To Three Close Friends On Instagram

Instagram has revealed a new feature dubbed “Close Friends on Live“. It allows users to livestream exclusively to their Close Friends list, offering a more intimate and controlled sharing experience. The innovative feature enables users to broadcast Instagram Live with up to three friends.

With “Close Friends on Live,” users can now share what’s on their minds, catch up with friends spontaneously, share memes, plan trips, do homework together, or hang out in real time. This new feature improves the platform’s functionality by providing a private space for more personal interactions.

Instagram launched live broadcasts back in 2016. It was designed to be public and open to all followers. This feature has been famous among celebrities and influencers for connecting with fans. However, for regular users, the option of broadcasting live to all followers was useless. However, the new Close Friends feature will give users greater control over their audience, making live streaming more appealing and accessible.

Last year, the platform introduced the “Notes” feature, allowing users to update their close friends with text and emoji status updates that emerge at the top of friends’ inboxes for 24 hours. This feature prompts lightweight and private conversations among real-world friends. Moreover, it emphasizes Instagram’s shift towards more personal and meaningful interactions.

The introduction of “Close Friends on Live” also highlights Instagram’s commitment to facilitating private and curated connections on its platform. This feature aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to improve user experience by prioritizing privacy and personal interactions. Instagram is becoming a hub for influencers and advertisements, and the release of features like “Close Friends on Live” and “Notes” caters to regular users. These features offer a way to reconnect with real-life friends more privately and authentically, counterbalancing the platform’s public and commercial aspects.

