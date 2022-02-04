Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a popular free-to-play card game that is now available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for Android and iOS devices. Last month, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was released on consoles and PC, and it is now available on mobile devices.

The game will offer cross-platform progression and cross-play, which means users will be able to transfer their progress from consoles to mobile devices to other devices on the go.

Now you can Play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on iOS and Android Platforms

There are approximately 10,000 cards in the game, as well as events and tournaments in a variety of formats. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was well-received, and the next day it had the third-highest concurrent player count on Steam. This put it ahead of video games like Apex Legends and Grand Theft Auto V, which have large fan bases and consistently rank in the top five games on Steam. Shortly after launch, it hit a high player count of 219,368. Furthermore, the game has garnered around 112,942 players almost a month after its release. This figure only includes the Steam users, and not those who used the PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch to play this interesting game.

In NME’s review, Will Nelson said,

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel isn’t for new fans, but it’s used to create a robust experience for those who know their way around the trading card game. The ability to easily craft decks and navigate the 10,000 plus cards is an Egyptian godsend that allows for tons of experimentation. That number of cards also creates matchmaking problems at launch though, as it can be difficult to match with someone at a similar skill level.

