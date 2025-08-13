Now You Can Register Births and Deaths Online with NADRA – Here’s How

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new online birth and death registration service through its Pak ID mobile app, removing the need to physically visit union council offices.

Who Can Use It?

Currently, the service is available in:

71 union councils in Chakwal

44 union councils in Jhelum

65 union councils in Nankana Sahib

NADRA plans to roll this out nationwide in phases under the Digital Pakistan initiative.

Step-by-Step Guide: NADRA Online Birth and Death Registration

Step 1: Download the Pak ID App

Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Search for Pak ID and install it on your smartphone.

Step 2: Sign In or Create an Account

Open the app.

Log in with your CNIC and password, or register for a new account if you don’t have one.

Step 3: Select the Service

From the dashboard, choose Birth Registration or Death Registration.

Step 4: Fill Out the Application Form

Enter details such as:

Full name of the person

Date of birth or death

Parent/guardian information (for births)

Cause of death (for deaths)

Supporting details as required by your union council

Step 5: Upload Required Documents

Take clear photos or scans of:

Hospital certificate or medical report

Parents’ CNICs (for births)

Death certificate from a doctor (for deaths)

Any other supporting documents listed in the app

Step 6: Submit the Application

Review your details carefully.

Submit the request; it will be forwarded directly to your respective union council.

Step 7: Track Your Application

Use the app’s tracking feature to see the status of your request until completion.

Other Services Available in Pak ID

You can also use the app to:

Renew CNICs

Reprint CNICs

Modify CNIC details

(First-time CNIC applicants must still visit a NADRA office for biometric verification.)

By digitizing birth and death registration, NADRA is making it easier for citizens to access vital services without standing in queues, aligning with its mission for a more connected, efficient Digital Pakistan.

