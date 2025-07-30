TikTok is making music discovery even easier. TikTok now allows users to save songs directly to YouTube Music. This feature enables users to easily discover and enjoy songs they hear in TikTok videos.

The new option is part of TikTok’s “Add to Music App” feature. It was first launched in November 2023 in the U.S. and the U.K.. At the time, users could save songs to Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. In February 2024, TikTok expanded the feature to over 160 countries worldwide. Later, they added more platforms like Deezer and SoundCloud.

Now You Can Save TikTok Songs to YouTube Music – Here’s How

Now, TikTok has added YouTube Music to the list. This means users have more flexibility. Whether you’re a Spotify user or prefer YouTube Music, you can now save your favourite TikTok tracks with a single tap.

Here’s how it works:

When you see a video with a song you like, look below the clip.

Next to the track name, you’ll find an “Add Song” button.

Tap it and choose your music streaming app.

Once added, the track is saved in a playlist called TikTok Songs on YouTube Music.

Users can also set their favourite music app as the default. If they ever want to change it, they can go to Settings > Music and pick a different service.

This feature is more than just a small update. It’s changing how people discover and enjoy music. According to Tracy Gardner, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, the feature is helping the music industry in a big way.

She said, “Add to Music App continues to deliver real results for the music industry, with hundreds of millions of track saves translating into billions of streams on music streaming services.”

That’s huge. Songs that go viral on TikTok often become hits on music charts. By making it easier to save and stream these songs, TikTok is giving artists more exposure and helping fans connect with the music they love.

This update also shows TikTok’s growing role in the music world. It’s not just a platform for funny clips or dance videos anymore. It’s a major player in music discovery and promotion.

So, if you’re someone who constantly hears catchy music on TikTok and forgets the name later, this feature is perfect for you. Whether you’re into pop, indie, or electronic, saving those songs is now just a tap away.

In short, TikTok is turning short clips into full music experiences, and the addition of YouTube Music makes it even better.