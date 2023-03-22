Now You Can Sign Up To Use Google Bard

Advertisement

The search giant, Google has finally joined the race of AI as it is allowing its users to sign up in order to use Bard. Google Bard is actually an AI-powered chatbot by the search giant that rivals Microsoft’s Bing chatbot. It was announced back in February. A good piece of news for the people who are obsessed with these bots is that now they can have a conversation with an experimental conversational AI service for Google Search. The point worth mentioning here is that interested people can join Google’s waitlist in order to get access. Even though, some users have also reported getting invitation emails just hours after signing up.

Are You Interested To Talk to Google Bard ??

Like all other AI Bots, Bard can also perform a long list of functions:

Bard can help you write your first novel

It can draft a packing list for your weekend trip

It can easily outline a blog post about your summer mocktail recipes

Bard can give reasons for large language models making mistakes

Bard can create an art studio tagline

It can help you find high-protein options to add to a vegan diet

There are several functions it can do. Let’s see if will it be able to give tough competition to its rivals like Chatgpt and Microsoft Bing AI Bot. The point worth mentioning here is that Google Bard beta access is limited to the United States and the UK right now. Even though, the search giant does not allow Google Workspace accounts in order to request an invitation.

According to Google:

Bard is using a “lightweight and optimized version of LaMDA,”

It means that the chatbot will offer a different experience as compared to the OpenAI-powered Bing chat interface. It is actually not designed to replace Google Search. Google claims it to be complementary. The company has been warning that Bard learns from a wide range of information that includes real-world biases and stereotypes, so there is a huge possibility that the chatbot can sometimes provide inaccurate, misleading, or false information. It is expected to improve over time based on feedback.

