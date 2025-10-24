Instagram has launched a new feature called Restyle, which uses Meta AI to help users edit photos and videos before sharing them as Stories. This tool brings advanced AI editing directly into the Instagram app, making it easier to create fun and creative content.

Restyle allows users to make quick or detailed changes to their photos and videos using AI. Whether you want to remove an unwanted object, add playful elements, or completely change the mood of your story, the tool can do it all.

Meta describes it as a feature that lets users “restyle photos and videos to make edits, big or small.” It’s designed for anyone who wants to add a unique touch to their Stories without needing separate editing apps.

Now You Can Use AI to Edit Your Instagram Stories with Restyle – Here’s How

To use Restyle, open Instagram Stories and select the photo or video you want to share. Then, tap the Restyle button on the top right corner.

If you’re editing a video, you can choose from different preset styles and effects before posting. For photos, you can go a step further by writing a prompt — short text instructions for Meta AI. These prompts can tell the AI exactly what changes you want to make, like adding or removing objects, adjusting lighting, or changing the background.

For example, you can type things like:

“Add a crown on top of the girl’s head.”

“Make it look like outer space.”

“Add dramatic lighting.”

“Film noir style.”

The more detailed your prompt, the better the AI will understand your idea.

Instagram has also connected Restyle with its popular “Add Yours” stickers. If you post a Story with Restyle edits and include this sticker, your friends can tap it to apply the same AI effects to their own photos and videos. This makes it easier to start fun trends and creative challenges among followers.

Availability

Meta hasn’t announced a specific timeline for the global rollout. Like other AI features, it might take some time to reach all regions where Meta AI is available.

With this update, Instagram continues to expand its AI features, giving users more creative control and helping Stories stand out with just a few taps. The Restyle tool combines ease of use with the power of artificial intelligence — turning simple Stories into artistic, personalized creations.