Now You Can Use iMessages On Windows 11 PCs

We all know what an iMessage is. Isn’t it? It is Apple’s premier service for sending text messages between Apple devices. All the silicon giant’s gadgets including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch can take benefit of the built-in app to send blue-bubble texts to their friends and family members. If you own an iPhone and a Windows 11 PC, you just got a new feature. Recently, Microsoft announced that it is rolling out iMessage for Windows 11 PCs. Reports claim that the rollout will start from today. With the app dubbed “Phone Link for iOS,” users can connect their iPhones to their Windows 11 PC. Hurray!

The point worth mentioning here is that the company initially announced its intention to integrate iMessages into Windows 11 back in February. It even started to roll out the feature to Windows Insider users. The company fulfilled its promise to carry it to all users by mid-May. That’s why Microsoft is now bringing the features to anyone with a compatible iPhone and Windows 11 PC.

Phone Link for iOS Allows You To Use iMessages on Windows 11 PCs

In addition to iMessage support, Phone Link also allows users to take calls from their PC by accessing their contacts. The company said that with the ability of now making this PC/iOS Phone connection, we think our Windows 11 customers will never have to worry about missing an important phone call or text while working on their Windows PC.

Once allowed by the Windows 11 customer, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages, and access to contacts. It is quite clear that if your phone is lying somewhere during a presentation or focus time, you’ll get notifications on your Windows PC. Even though, you can choose which action to take on your Windows 11 PC. Do you need access to your iPhone photos on your PC? The iCloud integration with Photos by Microsoft makes this an easy process within the Photos app in Windows 11.

Here’s a trick that most people used before this new integration to use iMessage on Windows 11: