Yesterday, the tech giant Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 22478 to the Dev channel. However, before you get too excited, we would like to mention that no significant change has been in the new Windows 11 build. The sole change that the new build includes are the redesigned emojis, which use the Fluent Design. The new Windows 11 emojis were first announced back in July 2021, but it is going to be rolled out officially.

Now You can Use Redesigned Emojis on the New Windows 11 Build

There are actually a couple of changes to these new emojis. First, all of the preexisting emojis in Windows 11 have been redesigned. The second thing which is new is the arrival of Emoji 13.1 characters, like heart on fire, face with spiral eyes, and much more.

Apart from the emojis, there are some other minor changes as well. With these minor changes, users can log into a laptop that’s closed through an IR camera with facial recognition. However, you will have to use an external camera for this purpose, something that isn’t too uncommon these days because of the work from home scenario. Moreover, another minor change allows you to use the scroll wheel on your mouse to adjust the volume.

The new Windows 11 build also adds support for Update Stack Packages. These can be added in the Windows Update experience before a feature or quality update is downloaded and installed.

As the new Windows 11 build only comes with minor changes, in which the new set of Windows 11 emojis is probably the biggest new feature. Undoubtedly, most of these builds mostly focus on fixes, despite being more unstable.

