Now You Can Use Your Face, Fingerprint or PIN To Unlock WhatsApp

What Are WhatsApp Passkeys?

Passkeys are basically encrypted digital keys that are saved to a Google password manager. WhatsApp recently announced on Twitter/X that Android users can now log in to their accounts using passkeys. It is similar to unlocking your phone with the login method. It means Android users will be able to use face unlock, fingerprint authentication, or a PIN to unlock WhatsApp. They will be able to use the same passkey to sign in to their WhatsApp accounts on different devices. WhatsApp stated:

“Each key is exclusively linked with the app or website they were created for, so you can never sign in to a fraudulent app or website by mistake. Plus, with servers only keeping public keys, hacking is a lot harder,”

How To Create A Passkey For WhatsApp?

If you own an Android phone, here’s how to create a passkey for your WhatsApp account.

Open WhatsApp

Go to the settings menu

Choose ‘Account’,

Look for the ‘Passkeys’ option. It will be just below security notifications.

Open passkeys

Create one for your WhatsApp account

Now use your face, fingerprint, or PIN as your WhatsApp passkey

Don’t confuse Passkeys with the current security feature that lets you use face unlock, fingerprint, or PIN to unlock WhatsApp. According to the company, this feature will come into use when setting up WhatsApp on a new device. The messaging platform is still providing password authentication so all Android users still have the option to choose the conventional method if they’re not sure about using passkeys.

WhatsApp just started rolling out passkeys to Android users. So, it might not be available for everyone currently. Android beta testers would have the feature already though. However, other users will have to wait for a while who have not got it yet. Android users can now try out Passkey logins on the latest stable build of WhatsApp. Google is said to be one of the biggest advocates for Passkeys. Moreover, it recently made them the default option for signing into personal Google accounts, though users can opt out if they want to.