Now You Can Use Your Face, Fingerprint or PIN To Unlock WhatsApp
The messaging platform WhatsApp keeps introducing new features to engage its users and improve their experience. Recently, WhatsApp for Android has officially rolled out support for passkeys after months of beta testing. It is pertinent to mention here that the new security feature is available for Android users currently. However, it will soon make its way to other users as well. WhatsApp Passkeys will allow you to use your face, fingerprint or PIN to log in to your WhatsApp account. This feature rolled out for WhatsApp beta testers on Android in September. However, now it is available for everyone else.
What Are WhatsApp Passkeys?
Passkeys are basically encrypted digital keys that are saved to a Google password manager. WhatsApp recently announced on Twitter/X that Android users can now log in to their accounts using passkeys. It is similar to unlocking your phone with the login method. It means Android users will be able to use face unlock, fingerprint authentication, or a PIN to unlock WhatsApp. They will be able to use the same passkey to sign in to their WhatsApp accounts on different devices. WhatsApp stated:
“Each key is exclusively linked with the app or website they were created for, so you can never sign in to a fraudulent app or website by mistake. Plus, with servers only keeping public keys, hacking is a lot harder,”
How To Create A Passkey For WhatsApp?
If you own an Android phone, here’s how to create a passkey for your WhatsApp account.
- Open WhatsApp
- Go to the settings menu
- Choose ‘Account’,
- Look for the ‘Passkeys’ option. It will be just below security notifications.
- Open passkeys
- Create one for your WhatsApp account
- Now use your face, fingerprint, or PIN as your WhatsApp passkey
WhatsApp just started rolling out passkeys to Android users. So, it might not be available for everyone currently. Android beta testers would have the feature already though. However, other users will have to wait for a while who have not got it yet. Android users can now try out Passkey logins on the latest stable build of WhatsApp. Google is said to be one of the biggest advocates for Passkeys. Moreover, it recently made them the default option for signing into personal Google accounts, though users can opt out if they want to.