Now You Can Watch TikTok Hands-Free With New Auto-Scrolling Feature

TikTok has been testing an auto-scrolling feature for months now. It allows you to watch TikTok without lifting your single finger. After testing for several months, the feature is now making its way to select users. It means that TikTok is about to kill doomscrolling. Soon, the company will roll out the auto-scrolling feature to everyone. After that, you will not have to flip through TikTok videos.

TikTok Auto-Scrolling Feature Is Quite Similar To How Netflix Plays Next Episode

The all-new TikTok feature is similar to how Netflix plays the next episode. It will allow you to watch clips on your phone one after the other without having to lift a finger. YouTube also offered a similar autoplay feature since 2014. Reports claim that several social media apps have resisted this idea. You must be wondering why. It is because mindless scrolling or flipping down on the screen with your thumb keeps you hooked. It is just like putting minimal effort into an action and seeing an immediate reward. This somehow makes us involved in a particular activity. On the other hand, if you are lazy and don’t want to make a slight movement, then this feature is definitely for you.

Using the auto-scroll feature is quite easy. All you have to do is just hold down on a video on TikTok’s For You page. Click the auto-scroll button and here you go. Your TikTok feed will start swiping through videos independently without you having to lift a finger. It is pertinent to mention here that the scrolling will stop if you land on a photo post. You will have to swipe through all the photos to again start the auto-scroll. In the same way, you can also turn off the feature. Just hold down on your phone screen again and select “Manual scroll.”

Auto-scroll is an interesting development. Isn’t it? It is an indication of how lazy we’ve become with our apps. Social media companies are struggling to keep us hooked on their apps as long as possible. However, this automated scrolling feature can go in the wrong direction as well. It is a common fact that our brains lapse into fatigue when we don’t have to do anything. Sitting idle and staring at a screen makes us bored and we always want freedom from that.