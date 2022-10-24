Now You Will See More Ads In Apple App Store From Oct 25
All iPhone users know that the silicon giant, Apple has been showing ads in the search results and the Suggested tab on the App Store. However, now the company has plans to show more advertisements. Apple will put ads in the Today tab, and the “You Might Also Like” section also from Oct 25. Even though, some developers are concerned about buying ads on their app’s page.
Apple App Store Will Become Much Better For Developers To Drive Awareness Of Their Apps
According to the latest news, Apple is going to increase the total ad spots in its App Store from two to four. With the change, the iPhone maker is expected to triple its advertising revenue to at least $10 billion every year in the near future. Right now, the company has been showing ads in the search results and the Suggested tab. However, Apple will put ads in the Today tab and the “You Might Also Like” section also, which will be displayed at the bottom of the app listings. The new ads will be live starting October 25, 2022, on Tuesday, in all the countries around the globe except China.
The silicon giant announced its intention to expand the ad placements in July 2022. The good part is that the users can distinguish between an ad and an organic listing with the help of the Ad icon shown towards the bottom left corner of the tile. Here is what the silicon giant, Apple has to say about the Today tab used to showcase recommendations:
“With a Today tab ad, your (advertiser’s) app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store – making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit.”
The company further said that the prominence of this ad placement will make it a good place for developers to drive awareness of their app. It is good, especially for new content launches, events, and seasonal promotions. Apple will also showcase advertisements on the app product pages. Apple says that browsing ads will let you promote your app to interested users who will be browsing pages across the App Store.
