Now You Will See More Ads In Apple App Store From Oct 25

All iPhone users know that the silicon giant, Apple has been showing ads in the search results and the Suggested tab on the App Store. However, now the company has plans to show more advertisements. Apple will put ads in the Today tab, and the “You Might Also Like” section also from Oct 25. Even though, some developers are concerned about buying ads on their app’s page.

Apple App Store Will Become Much Better For Developers To Drive Awareness Of Their Apps

According to the latest news, Apple is going to increase the total ad spots in its App Store from two to four. With the change, the iPhone maker is expected to triple its advertising revenue to at least $10 billion every year in the near future. Right now, the company has been showing ads in the search results and the Suggested tab. However, Apple will put ads in the Today tab and the “You Might Also Like” section also, which will be displayed at the bottom of the app listings. The new ads will be live starting October 25, 2022, on Tuesday, in all the countries around the globe except China.