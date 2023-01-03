NSC Agrees To Take Action against Social Media Accounts Targeting Economy

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, National Security Committee (NSC) presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently agreed to take action against social media accounts running negative campaigns in order to spread speculations about the country’s economy.

Govt To Keep An Eye On Social Media Accounts Targeting the Economy

Some hidden Sources of the development even stated that the huddle reviewed the elements that have caused the country’s disrepute on social media. During the meeting of the National Security Committee, it has also been proposed to take action against those social media accounts that spread negative campaigns against Pakistan. In addition, the meeting also agreed to keep an eye on the social media accounts that promote the agenda of the country’s enemies. Moreover, a few instructions were also issued to take action against the social media accounts that target the economy.

Let me tell you that in the first round of the meeting, the civil-military leadership discussed consolidating the hard-earned gains in the country and dealing with terrorism with an iron hand. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Asif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and others attended the meeting. The other people who were present at the meeting included the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir other services chiefs, and spymaster Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

The point worth mentioning here is that the moot of the civil and military leaders came because Pakistan recently witnessed a surge in terrorism cases after the TTP withdrew from the ceasefire agreement. Sources claimed that the forum pledged in order to establish peace in every nook and corner of the country. It also concurred to ensure the effective implementation of the National Action Plan.

