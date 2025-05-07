WhatsApp now gets a big relief in one of its ongoing cases. A U.S. federal jury has fined the NSO Group to pay WhatsApp nearly $168 million in damages. This decision comes after the court found that the company violated anti-hacking laws. The case involved NSO Group’s spyware, Pegasus, which infected the phones of around 1,400 WhatsApp users in 2019.

This verdict is a major win for WhatsApp and its parent company, Meta. It is part of a broader legal battle against spyware companies that misuse technology. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit back in 2019. It accused NSO Group of targeting its users with malicious software.

NSO Group Fined $168 Million for Hacking WhatsApp Users with Pegasus in 2019

In December, Judge Phyllis Hamilton of the Northern California District Court ruled in favour of WhatsApp. She said NSO Group broke U.S. and California laws protecting against unauthorised computer system access. The judge also noted that NSO Group failed to follow court orders to provide key evidence.

Following that ruling, the jury awarded nearly $167.3 million in punitive damages. It also awarded $444,719 in compensatory damages. The total amount NSO Group must pay is about $168 million. The judge had limited the kind of evidence NSO Group could present during the trial.

Meta released a statement after the verdict. It said, “Today’s verdict is a major step forward for privacy and security. This is the first victory against the use of illegal spyware that threatens people’s safety. It sends a strong message to spyware companies.” Meta added that this decision should deter similar companies from launching attacks on U.S. businesses and citizens.

NSO Group responded to the ruling with a statement from its spokesperson, Gil Lanier. He said the company believes its technology helps fight crime and terrorism. According to him, their spyware is used by authorised government agencies only. Lanier also said that important evidence was not considered by the jury. This evidence, he claimed, showed how NSO’s tools have saved lives, including American lives.

NSO Group says it is committed to improving its compliance systems. It also insists that its spyware is only sold to legitimate governments for lawful use. Despite the jury’s decision, the company plans to continue its mission of supporting public safety.

Both Meta and NSO expect more legal action in the future. Meta said that collecting the damages may take time, but it is determined to follow through. It also plans to seek a court order that would block NSO from targeting WhatsApp again. Meta added that, once damages are collected, it hopes to donate the money to digital rights groups.

NSO Group, on the other hand, said it will review the decision carefully. It plans to explore all legal options, including appeals and further court proceedings.

This case highlights the growing concern over spyware abuse. It also shows that tech companies are willing to fight back to protect user privacy.