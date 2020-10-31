



The NTC (National Technology Council) held its sixth meeting on October 28, 2020, where it evaluated the ongoing projects under its guidance. The meeting was held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC). It was attended by Chairman of NTC along with Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri through a video call. Newly appointed members, like the Vice Chairman Prof. Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, also attended the meeting. The members of NTC affirmed that the council is committed to working for the improvement of engineering technologies and betterment of the overall standards of technological education and curriculum in the light of modern-day challenges.

NTC Shows Utmost Commitment for Betterment of Technological Education in Pakistan

The meeting was led by the Chairman of NTC, Imtiaz Gilani who praised NTC’s initiative while affirming its commitment to enhancing the quality of technical education in the country. Chairman NTC told that the vital issues of engineering technologists requiring instant attention incorporate approval of their service structure. During the meeting, he said,

The service structure needs to be based on vertical growth, opportunities to compete for research, and technologically oriented positions in the country, including entrepreneurship in technologies relevant domains.

The NTC participants lauded HEC’s initiative for the announcement of two hundred scholarships for technology students. They took significant decisions related to streamlining academic and governance activities at NTC. A committee was also formed to make the technology education in accordance with the HEC’s Undergraduate Education Policy 2020.

It was also determined to support the inclusion of one representative of technologist associations as the Council Member. As per the statement,

If the associations fail to recommend one person and give more than one name, the Chairman NTC may appoint the most competent and well-versed nominee as Member.

