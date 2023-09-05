Because of the massive increase in banking/ financial fraud, the National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has warned that there is no technical solution to eradicate and detect social engineering. So, NTISB recommends ways to avoid banking/ financial fraud.

The Board has issued an advisory ‘surge in financial/ banking scams & prevention’. The board admitted that a massive increase in banking/ financial frauds is mainly due to a lack of cybersecurity awareness at users’ end.

Clients of the banking sector are continuously falling prey to social engineering tactics and malicious applications that look legitimate. Accordingly, malicious actors deceitfully withdraw money from users’ accounts.

NTISB Recommends Ways to Avoid Banking/ Financial Fraud

Here are some safety measures to avoid falling prey to these frauds.

Scammers are equipped with the latest technology for masking the official numbers of banks, users are advised to remain vigilant and call the banking helpline themselves, immediately to verify any suspicious call.

Never provide sensitive information over the phone to anyone, especially passwords, CNIC numbers, and Debit/Credit Card PINs as banks do not ask for such information over the phone except when the user calls them for activation of a debit card or Internet banking account.

Always pay attention to suspicious numbers that do not look like real mobile phone numbers. Scammers often mask their identity by using email-to-text services to avoid revealing their actual phone numbers.

Beware of false SMS regarding lottery schemes/Benazir Income Support Program prize offers; they are all bogus.

Genuine SMS messages received from banks usually contain the sender ID (consisting of the bank’s short name) instead of a phone number in the sender information field.

All clickable links/ SMS to earn money offers are counterfeit; do not fall prey to them.

Never trust and reply to anonymous emotional SMS as these are all traps.

Always use multi-factor authentication (MFA) on Internet Banking Apps, WhatsApp, Social Media, and Gmail accounts,

Always keep a strong password for email or online accounts and regularly change passwords to prevent hacking.

Always check application permissions before installation of the application and install applications from Google/iPhone Play Store only.

Before downloading/ installing apps on Android devices, review app details, number of downloads, user reviews, comments, and the “additional information” section.

Install updated, reputed, and licensed antivirus, anti-malware, and anti-phishing solutions on PC and mobile devices. After installation, scan the suspected device with an antivirus solution to detect and clean infections

Only click on URLs that clearly indicate the website domain. In case of any doubt, users can search for the organization’s website directly using search engines such as Google to ensure that the websites are legitimate. In case of banking fraud, a user should launch a complaint to the concerned bank through its Helpline.

In case the concerned bank does not take action against the launched complaint within 45 days, a user may launch a written complaint (dully attested by the oath commissioner) to Banking Muhtasib of Pakistan.

